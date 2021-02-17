Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $256,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.