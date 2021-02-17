Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLGZY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 19,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,236. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

