FLIP Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $381,929.26 and $564.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

