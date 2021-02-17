FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 9.4%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.84. 377,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 310,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

