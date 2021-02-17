Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE PFD opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

