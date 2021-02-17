Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE PFD opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
