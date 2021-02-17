Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 33,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,668. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

