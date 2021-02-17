Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

