Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 5,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.