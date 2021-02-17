Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 49,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. 38,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,723. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.