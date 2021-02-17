Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.40. The stock had a trading volume of 140,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.68 and a 200 day moving average of $326.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

