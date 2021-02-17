FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$165.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.00.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$188.20. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,300. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.