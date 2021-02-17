First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.23. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

