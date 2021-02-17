First Trust Advisors LP Sells 162,886 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 162,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

