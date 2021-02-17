First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,406,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

