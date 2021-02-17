First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,481 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a PE ratio of -352.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

