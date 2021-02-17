First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,504,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $59.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.