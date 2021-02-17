First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.