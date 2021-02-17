First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.81 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 775.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

