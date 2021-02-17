First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.20. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

