First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank First is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.30 $26.69 million $3.87 18.03 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.99%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank First beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.