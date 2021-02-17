First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Plans $30.00 Quarterly Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.
Shares of FINN stock remained flat at $$12,000.00 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94. First National of Nebraska has a 52 week low of $7,510.00 and a 52 week high of $12,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11,768.50.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
