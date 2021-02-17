First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Plans $30.00 Quarterly Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FINN stock remained flat at $$12,000.00 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94. First National of Nebraska has a 52 week low of $7,510.00 and a 52 week high of $12,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11,768.50.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

