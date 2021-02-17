First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $221,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock opened at $730.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $729.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

