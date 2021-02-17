First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.75

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $36.50. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

