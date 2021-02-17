First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,096.73

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,096.73 ($40.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,240 ($42.33). First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.78), with a volume of 51,074 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £842.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,096.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.