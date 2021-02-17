Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New $39.18 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 591,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,182,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,292. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

