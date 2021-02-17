Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $312,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The firm has a market cap of $748.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $74.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

