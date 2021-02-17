Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.83 and a 200-day moving average of $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

