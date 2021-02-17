Financial Contrast: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -75.94% -9.51% -3.45% Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $168.63 million 4.16 -$59.40 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.29 $17.69 million $0.95 15.16

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seritage Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.85%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

