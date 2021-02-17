Financial Avengers Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

