Financial Avengers Inc. Buys Shares of 411 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.