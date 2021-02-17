FIL Ltd Sells 175,177 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,177 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned about 1.49% of KLA worth $594,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,332. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.