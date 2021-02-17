FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $282,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

