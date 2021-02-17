FIL Ltd Has $809.68 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $809,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

