FIL Ltd Has $521.88 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $521,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,446,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,323,000 after acquiring an additional 514,898 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,403,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 259,672 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. 218,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,072. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

