FIL Ltd Has $363.32 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $363,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.66. 52,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,578. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

