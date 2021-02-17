Fiii Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $244,160.82 and approximately $2,389.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fiii Profile

Get Fiii alerts:

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.