Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,507 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,378,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,561. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

