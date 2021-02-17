Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $496.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 495.93 ($6.48), with a volume of 431342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.40.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

