FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

