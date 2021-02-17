FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

