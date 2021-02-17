Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Ferrari worth $116,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

