Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson plc (FERG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,805.89 ($88.92).

Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock opened at GBX 8,766 ($114.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,957.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,142.29. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

