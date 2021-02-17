Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Financial Survey

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Manning & Napier 3.60% 11.30% 6.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and Manning & Napier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Manning & Napier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.14 $272.34 million $2.69 10.63 Manning & Napier $136.00 million 0.84 $1.43 million $0.17 40.82

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Manning & Napier on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

