Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTHM stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

