Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FDVRF traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 266,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

