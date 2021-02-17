Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce sales of $250.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $255.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Barclays raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 658,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,914,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 623,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

