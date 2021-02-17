Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 44,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,815. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

