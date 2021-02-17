Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

MDY opened at $459.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $467.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

