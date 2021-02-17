Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.