Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $314.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

