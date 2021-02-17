Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

